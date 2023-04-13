Harry but no Meghan at King Charles III’s coronation: palace

LONDON: Prince Harry will attend the coronation in London of his father King Charles III but without his wife Meghan, Buckingham Palace said on Wednesday.

The announcement follows weeks of uncertainty over the presence of Harry and Meghan, who have launched a barrage of criticism of the British royal family since announcing they were quitting royal duties in early 2020.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” a palace statement said, using Harry´s official title. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

The day of the coronation, which formally sees Charles crowned king, falls on Archie´s fourth birthday. Archewell, Harry and Meghan´s charitable foundation, issued a near identical statement to Buckingham Palace confirming his attendance.