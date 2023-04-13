UK university shuts Brussels school, blames inflation

BRUSSELS: Britain´s University of Kent is closing its Brussels School of International Studies (BSIS) after 25 years in the EU capital as soaring inflation made it financially unviable, the institution told AFP on Wednesday.

Staff and students said the decision, announced to them March 30, came without warning. The university said existing students -- many paying 27,000 euros ($30,000) a year for tuition -- would be “supported to complete their studies” up until mid-2024.

“We are facing unprecedented financial challenges due to inflation and rising costs,” a university spokesman said. “BSIS has been run at cost for a number of years which is why we have had to take the difficult decision to teach out our existing programmes.”

The BSIS took in between 50 and 150 students a year for masters and PhD courses in law and political science. It has seven professors and lecturers and called on a dozen visiting lecturers. Several of them took to Twitter to criticise the decision and the way it was delivered abruptly, while the students´ union said in a statement it had left “students´ academic journey hanging in the balance”.