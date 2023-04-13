Six killed in S Africa ‘gang’ shooting

JOHANNESBURG: Police in South Africa said six people were killed on Wednesday in a shooting near Cape Town, where local authorities blamed power cuts affecting security cameras for hampering the investigation.
The shooting, which authorities said was suspected to be gang related, occurred in Ocean View, a township in the Cape Peninsula a few kilometres north of the Cape of Good Hope. “A vehicle pulled up in front of a house,” police spokeswoman Novela Potelwa said in a statement. “The occupants of the vehicle went inside the house and started shooting at individuals inside the premises.”
PARIS: Nine Afghans were on trial in France over allegations of attempting to smuggle migrants across the Channel to...
WASHINGTON: US Senator Tim Scott, who has openly voiced his ambition to be the country´s first Black Republican...
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday denounced Russian “beasts” after a video...
LONDON: Prince Harry will attend the coronation in London of his father King Charles III but without his wife Meghan,...
LONDON: Britain´s Ministry of Defence has cast doubt on reports that UK special forces have operated in Ukraine,...
GENEVA: January to March 2023 was the deadliest first quarter for migrants crossing the central Mediterranean since...