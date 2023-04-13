Six killed in S Africa ‘gang’ shooting

JOHANNESBURG: Police in South Africa said six people were killed on Wednesday in a shooting near Cape Town, where local authorities blamed power cuts affecting security cameras for hampering the investigation.

The shooting, which authorities said was suspected to be gang related, occurred in Ocean View, a township in the Cape Peninsula a few kilometres north of the Cape of Good Hope. “A vehicle pulled up in front of a house,” police spokeswoman Novela Potelwa said in a statement. “The occupants of the vehicle went inside the house and started shooting at individuals inside the premises.”