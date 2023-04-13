Four soldiers dead in shooting at Indian military base

NEW DELHI: Four soldiers were shot dead on Wednesday in a pre-dawn incident at a military base in northern India, an army statement said.
The incident was reported around 4:35 am (1105 GMT) at the Bathinda military station in Punjab, a northern state where tensions have been high over the local resurgence of a separatist movement.
“The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case,” the army statement said. Bathinda´s top police official G.S. Khurana told broadcaster NDTV that the incident did not appear to be a terror attack.
