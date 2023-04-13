NPR quits Twitter over label

SAN FRANCISCO: US radio broadcaster NPR on Wednesday said it was quitting Twitter, in the first significant defection by a major news outlet since Elon Musk´s tumultuous takeover of the platform.

The exit caps a week-long row over Twitter´s decision to label National Public Radio as a “state-affiliated media,” branding it the same way as it does as major media outlets in authoritarian countries such as Russia or China.

Highly-respected in the US, NPR had already suspended tweets from its main account as it waited for Twitter to change course, which it did only by modifying its label for NPR to “government-funded media,” a tag it also applied to Britain´s BBC.