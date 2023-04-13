Brazil beat Germany to continue World Cup preparation

BERLIN: First half goals from Tamires and Ary took Brazil to a 2-1 win over Germany in Nuremberg on Tuesday, continuing the South American side’s women’s World Cup preparations.

Tamires took advantage of some poor defensive communication from Germany to strike after just 11 minutes, Ary added another midway through the opening half to put Brazil in a dominant position.

Brazil showed fluency and strong combinations against a disjointed home side, with the visitors’ win spoiling Germany midfielder Dzsenifer Marozsan’s farewell match. A disappointed Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf told reporters “if we play like that, we won’t get far at the World Cup”.

Her teammate Sara Doorsoun echoed the statements, but the centre-back said Germany had time to right the ship before this summer’s tournament. “We let in too many unfortunate goals. That can’t happen at this level.