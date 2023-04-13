Pakistan Sports Board website blunder

KARACHI: The official website of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has mentioned FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura as the Secretary General of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF).

The website has mentioned Haroon Malik as chairman of the PFF Normalisation Committee which is right but mentioning Fatma Samoura, the FIFA Secretary General, as the PFF Secretary General with a Lahore address is a blunder which has exposed the Board that lacks professionals in its ranks.

It has also been noted that the website is also not being regularly updated. The Board is also not using its media wing properly and it has been noted for the past few months that the Board does not issue a press release when it holds its important meetings. The PSB is a very important sports governing body of the country and it needs to look into its affairs quite meticulously.