National Games delayed by a week

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has delayed the 34th National Games for one week on the request of the Balochistan government.

The Games, which were earlier, pencilled in for May 15-23, will now be held from May 22-30 in Quetta. “The POA has been requested by the government of Balochistan to reschedule the dates of the 34th National Games from May 15-23, 2023, to May 22-30, 2023. The matter was taken up in the Executive Committee meeting of the POA held on April 11, 2023 at Lahore and it has been agreed and decided unanimously that the request of Government of Balochistan be accepted,” the POA said in its press release.

“In pursuance to the decision of Executive Committee of POA, the 34th National Games has been rescheduled and will now be held from May 22-30, 2023 in Quetta,” the release said. “All concerned are requested to kindly make note of the reschedule of the dates and prepare their contingents for participation in the games accordingly. The revised competition schedule of the 34th National Games will also be sent shortly,” the POA said.

The Executive Committee meeting held in Lahore late Tuesday night was chaired by the POA president Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan. He was on zoom from the US. A few other senior members of the ExCo were also on zoom.

An ExCo member told 'The News' that on April 1 the presidents and secretaries of all national federations will visit Quetta and inspect their respective venues. “If there are still issues in venues then effort will be made to prepare them. The construction work has already been completed and only renovation is needed. The work is in progress and hopefully the venues will be prepared rapidly,” he said.

The 34th National Games will be held in 32 disciplines. It has already been decided that team sports events, except volleyball, will be completed before the opening ceremony of the biennial spectacle. It was also learnt that the 14th South Asian Games, which Pakistan is supposed to host early next year, also came under discussion in the meeting which started at 10 pm.

No substantial progress has been made for the SAG which Pakistan will be hosting for the third time. PSB, POA discuss Asian Games preparation

Meanwhile, A two-member Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) delegation, comprising secretary Khalid Mehmood and treasurer Mohammad Shafiq, held a brief meeting with the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) head Mohammad Abrar at his office in Islamabad on Wednesday.

They discussed the 19th Asian Games which are pencilled in for September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China. Both the bodies will hold a meeting on zoom next week to discuss various matters relating to the Games including the strength of the contingent which Pakistan will be fielding in the Games.

The camps for the Asian Games are expected to be held soon after the 34th National Games which will be held in Quetta from May 22-30. “We also will hold a meeting soon after eid and hopefully before going for the camps the strength of Pakistan contingent will be made clear which is very important,” an insider told 'The News'.