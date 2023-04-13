Neglected schools

The Azad Kashmir region is facing a major crisis in its education sector. The government schools in the area lack basic infrastructure, including buildings and roofs. This situation has sparked widespread outrage and criticism from the people, who are calling for more investment in education. Many schools also lack basic facilities such as clean water, toilets, and electricity, which makes it challenging for students to concentrate on their studies.
This situation has led to a high dropout rate among students, particularly among girls. Given the gravity of the situation, it was shocking to learn that the government of Azad Kashmir recently allocated a massive amount of money for the purchase of luxury cars. This move raises serious questions about the priorities of the government and its commitment to improving the lives of its citizens.
Raja Asad Azad
Muzaffarabad
