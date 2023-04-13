Economic suicide

With each passing day, our incumbent government, on the orders of the IMF, issues some new notification to raise prices or taxes and tariffs. How is the economy supposed to grow like this?

Does destroying the economy somehow save it? Surely not. It is time to recognize that the IMF’s policies are destroying the future of this country and to come up with some alternative plan to extricate ourselves from the solvency crisis.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi