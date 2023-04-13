Too late for too many

Sindh has witnessed a considerable increase in crime over the last year or so. The recent murder of IBA-Sukkur professor Ajmal Sawand, underscores how ineffective the provincial police has been in tackling violent criminals.

While we hope that the Sindh police can restore order as soon as possible, for many innocent people and their families it is already too late. There must be some accountability for the damage that has already been done.

Ali Muhammad Khan

Sukkur