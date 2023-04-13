Suella’s racism

The current UK government presents a rather depressing paradox. The country has, arguably, the most diverse group of people to ever lead the country and also its most racist. Its leader, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, is the first person of colour to lead the UK. His cabinet has been noted for being relatively diverse, including only the second woman of colour to be the UK Home Secretary: Suella Braverman. It is the latter’s recent comments that have landed Sunak’s government into hot water with nearly every Briton with a moral conscience and basic numerical literacy. According to Braverman, British-Pakistani men “hold cultural values totally at odds with British values” and “see women in a demeaned, illegitimate way”. Braverman said this in response to a 2020 UK Home Office report that concluded that child sexual abuse gangs tend to be made up of mostly white men.

To understand Braverman’s comments, one has to be familiar with what has happened in Rotherham and other towns across the UK and how the British tabloid press has covered these events. In recent years, there have been isolated incidents of grooming gangs composed of, largely, men of Pakistani descent that have sexually abused women in several UK towns. The most well-known of these cases took place in Rotherham. Although Muslim- and Pakistani-British men are, as the 2020 report emphasizes, a minority of sexual offenders in the UK, the local tabloid press’ coverage of these grooming gangs painted a different picture. The portrait that emerged from their pages was of a Britain swarming with lecherous brown men forming gangs to sexually abuse young white women. This is a racist and dangerous fantasy.

To understand why things have taken such a disappointing turn, one would have to delve into the socio-politics of the UK and immigrant groups themselves. For one, Sunak and his home secretary are members of the right-wing Conservative party. Their voter base, unlike them, is predominantly white and its views are heavily influenced by the tabloid press. Hence, there is pressure on the leaders of the Conservative party to throw red meat to the base, even if it is contrary to facts and involves throwing others of a similar background under the bus. It is also worth noting how Braverman, of Indian descent, chose to highlight the Pakistani origins of the offenders. The way the issue has been framed, men of Pakistani descent are being isolated from other immigrant groups. They are the weeds in the immigrant garden, according to Braverman’s narrative. Pakistanis, and no doubt others from the Global South, often associate moving to or being brought up in the West with a new start. In the same vein, the rise of ethnic minority and immigrant-background politicians in the West is often seen as a new start for these countries, a chance to correct the mistakes of the past. The current UK government is making short work of any such notions.