Living by resilience

It is not as if the prognostications of the latest edition of the World Economic Outlook (WEO) come out of the blue. The projections are in line with what is already known: the world economy is headed deeper into a stagflationary maelstrom in the short run, with its path to recovery in the medium term fraught with multiple downside risks. The omens of a soft landing seen early this year seem to be moving with the horizon, with all major economies in the grip of roaring inflation. Recent shocks from the financial sector are likely to contribute to a credit crunch going forward, adding to the deceleratory pressure the IMF helped exert at a global scale. Obviously, this unfavourable global economic outlook spells deep trouble for an economy like Pakistan’s — riddled with enduring macroeconomic imbalances, pummelled by natural disasters like last year’s cataclysmic monsoon flooding, roiled by vicious political instability, and strapped with unsustainable levels of public debt.

What the WEO does not say, however, is that the Fund has played a role in putting the world economy on this low-growth high-inflation trajectory by blindly pursuing synchronized monetary tightening across major economies as well as developing nations like Pakistan. Top IMF officials concede inflation has turned out to be “much stickier than anticipated a few months ago” – which is the same as saying that a few months ago, they failed to fully fathom what they were dealing with.

On the domestic front, it is fair to say that desperate for the rejuvenation of a stalled bailout programme seen essential to avoiding default on the country’s debt obligations, the government has been helpless in the face of the Fund’s pressure for one inflationary measure after the other. Any hopes Finance Minister Ishaq Dar had for the Fund to go easy on the execution in view of last year’s flooding devastation have long been dashed. The rupee has been allowed to slide in line with the Fund’s view of its value, over Dar’s insistence that the market is skewed by the country’s porous borders with Afghanistan and other market distortions. Policy rate has been raised to an unprecedented 21 per cent, unleashing a flood of inflation. Petroleum, electricity, and gas prices have been hiked multiple times. Administrative curbs on imports have lowered the country’s current account deficit at the price of sinking import-based commerce and industry, killing hundreds and thousands of jobs.

On the other hand, it is equally true that the government has slow-rolled the Fund for some strange reason. The same amount of monetary tightening, for instance, delivered in a shorter period, could well have dented inflationary expectations as well as enabled a mending of fences with the Fund in time to create some fiscal space before the current fiscal is out. That, however, did not happen largely because of the government’s feet dragging at every step. What’s more, the government has done little else to help stimulate the domestic sector of the economy. The upshot of all these interlocking trends could only be the snail-paced growth rate the Fund is now projecting for FY23. Only, given Pakistan’s high population growth rate, 0.5 per cent GDP growth amounts to economic contraction in real terms. As for the slight upturn in FY24, reflected in the 3.5 per cent growth the Fund hopes Pakistan to achieve, there is no doubt that it is based not on any positive policy intervention by the government but on the sheer resilience of our real economy, which inevitably bounces back after every setback. The problem, however, is that its inherent macroeconomic imbalances scuttle our economy almost the moment it starts to grow and stack up the import bill, pushing the current account deficit to unsustainable levels and breaking the government’s budget beyond repair.

In any case, Pakistan’s take-home from the WEO is that the citizenry has to prepare to live the next couple of years by its sheer resilience and high threshold of pain. Welcome to another couple of years of tough economy – probably tougher than it has ever been for any Pakistani alive today.