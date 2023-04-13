Youm-e-Ali procession held amid tight security

The main procession of Youm-e-Ali, which is observed on 21st Ramazan to remember the martyrdom of Hazrat Ali (AS), ended peacefully under tight security provided by the Sindh police and Rangers.

The procession started after a Majlis at the Nishtar Park, and the Zaakir of the Majlis was Allama Amin Shaheedi, a leader of the Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslemeen. The procession started from the Nishtar Park and passed through Sir Shah Nawaz Bhutto Road, Father James Road, MA Jinnah Road, Mansfield Street, Regal Chowk, Preedy Street, MA Jinnah Road again, Boulton Market, Bhatti Bazaar, Kharadar and Nawab Mohabbat Khanji Road and finally reached Hussainian Iranian Imambargah in Kharadar.

As soon as the procession left the Nishtar Park, all traffic coming from the city was diverted from Soldier Bazazr (Bahadur Yar Jung Road), Coast Guards and Anklesaria Chowk to Nishtar Road. Similarly, all traffic going towards MA Jinnah Road was allowed to come from New MA Jinnah Road. Vehicles were allowed to go through Dadabhai Noorji Road, Kashmir Road and Society Light Signal via Sharea Quaideen to Sharea Faisal.

Officials said the law enforcement agencies had adopted extra security measures by deploying police commandos from the Special Security Unit and snipers on rooftops of buildings. Sindh Rangers Director General Azhar Waqas and Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho visited the procession route at different intervals, reviewed the security measures and gave instructions to the personnel deployed for duty.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said Major General Azhar Waqas reviewed the security arrangements for the procession. He was given a briefing about the security at the entry and exit points of the Imambargah and the procession by the area sector commanders. He ordered ensuring adherence to the code of conduct and keeping a close watch on any kind of miscreants.

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said in a statement that extraordinary security arrangements had been made on the occasion of the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS). He said security arrangements were made under a joint strategy of law enforcement agencies and administration and all possible steps were taken by the government for the convenience of the participants. The minister said special cleanliness arrangements were also made by the KMC.