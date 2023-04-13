Tessori and his family members ‘not yet counted’ in census

As the digital census is going to end on April 15, Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori made a startling claim on Wednesday that he and his family members are yet to be counted by the enumerators.

Tessori, who can act as a bridge between the federal and Sindh authorities to allay any reservations regarding the census, being the Centre’s representative in the province, made the disclosure in a meeting he chaired at the Governor House to reviewed the census drive.

The governor said that the leadership of all the concerned political parties and civil society in the province have expressed reservations about the digital census. He urged the provincial census officials to resolve their reservations at the earliest.

He said that a broader national consensus should emerge on important issues for improving the economic situation because any new controversy would further divide the public. It is imperative that all the stakeholders in the province have full confidence in the census drive, he added.

The meeting was attended by Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, MQM leaders Dr Farooq Sattar and Syed Mustafa Kamal, MQM MPA Jawed Hanif, Karachi Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and officials of the provincial census commission.

Earlier, Tessori held a meeting with an MQM delegation at the Governor House. The meeting took into consideration the overall political situation of Sindh, the census drive, improvement in the city’s civic infrastructure and the federal government’s cooperation in different sectors of the province.

The governor said that it is obligatory upon every stakeholder to make efforts for the progress and development of the city, which is rightly considered the economic hub of the country. He said that he is meeting every stakeholder in Karachi to ensure that the best possible civic facilities are available to the residents of the city.

The MQM delegation appreciated Tessori hosting an Iftar reception for thousands of people from different walks of life every day at the Governor House, saying that such a generous act has made him a popular public figure in the province. The delegation later participated in the census meeting.

Monitoring cell

Meanwhile, the Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Karachi chapter has established a census monitoring cell and launched a web portal to monitor the ongoing enumeration process in the city.

The cell was inaugurated at the Idara Noor-e-Haq, the JI Karachi headquarters, on Wednesday. Later, addressing the media, Karachi JI Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the government had once again made an assault on the rights of Karachi and Karachiites by a flawed census.

He claimed that according to the data available with the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), the population of Karachi was over 30 million. Similarly, he said, there were 2.3 million domestic meters of natural gas in the city.

He added that a large number of areas in the mega city used gas cylinders and other means due to unavailability of gas pipelines and connections.

In a city like Karachi, multiple families lived in a single building under the joint family system, he said, adding that against this backdrop, if a single gas meter catered to fifteen people, it also exceeded the 30 million mark.

He maintained that the census was all set to fraudulently show the population of Karachi to be less than 20 million. He also stated that there are more than 3.4 million electricity meters in the city and all these statistics showed that the population of Karachi was more than 30 million by all means.

The JI leader said that the feudal mindset in the corridors of power wanted to understate the population of urban areas in order to maintain their rule in the country. He said that 90 per cent results of the census were indicating that the population of Karachi and Hyderabad had been understated.