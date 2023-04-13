Coca-Cola delegates visit Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A senior international delegation of Coca-Cola visited Islamabad to strengthen the relationship with its vast network of partners and the government, a statement said on Wednesday.

Government meetings were also held with Tariq Pasha, Special Advisor to Prime Minister on Revenue, Asad Rehman Gillani, Federal Secretary, Board of Investment, and other key decision-makers. They discussed the current macro-economic challenges, investment timelines and policies.

The company’s leadership team met US Ambassador to Pakistan, H.E Donald Blome along with leaders from USAID and the US Trade department, to discuss ways to strengthen the Pakistan economy, especially considering the recent flood rehabilitation needs. That followed a recent memorandum of understanding signed between multinational and USAID to upscale the rehabilitation of flood-impacted provinces.

Sinan Cem Sahin, vice president of Public Affairs, Communication, and Sustainability at The Coca-Cola Company Eurasia Middle East, discussed the company's commitment to Pakistan. Sinan said, “Our priority now is to collectively recover from the post-flood devastation through strong economic development. In line with our purpose we will continue to support communities through multiple areas.” He added that the multinational had supported the goal by improving access to clean drinking water, enhancing food programmes, and rebuilding communities in a climate resistant way.