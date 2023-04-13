SFA to start food products registration from May 15

KARACHI: Sindh Food Authority (SFA) has announced a registration process for food products and brands of all pre-packed food items from May 15, 2023, according to Director General Agha Fakhar Hussain.

The decision was taken as part of the authority's efforts to become fully functional under a vision of Sindh Food Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla. “Those who do not register their products under SFA will face legal action under the SFA Act 2016 and related regulations,” the DG said.

During a visit to the Pakistan Standard Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) HQ at Gulistan e Jauhar, DG SFA had a meeting with Director Quality Control Center (QCC) Dr Tahira Zaheer and other officers. Director SFA Masood Bhutto, Director Technical Ahmed Ali Shaikh and Dr Seema Ashraf were also present.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss issues related to food products brand registration and joint working with the federal food authority. Agha Fakhar Hussain emphasised that SFA would work in various sectors in collaboration with the federal a uthority to provide better food items to the people of Sindh.

Moreover, Mukesh Kumar Chawla directed to ensure the provision of quality food and take action against those involved in food adulteration or selling substandard food items. During the meeting, it was also decided that officials of SFA would be allowed to utilise the lab of QCC for this purpose.

The SFA DG stated that the authority administration was trying to take all stakeholders on board to improve its efficiency for the provision of safe, hygienic, and adulteration-free food to the general public of Sindh. The registration process of food products under SFA is a significant step towards ensuring the quality and safety of food items available in the market.