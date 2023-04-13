Stocks up on hopes of UAE support

Stocks closed higher on Wednesday on reports that UAE would support Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves with $1 billion, a crucial assurance for the continuation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-share Index closed higher by 321.34 points or 0.81 percent to stand at 40,126.05 points against 39,804.71 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 40,174.20 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 39,800.47 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said, “Stocks closed sharply higher on reports of Pakistan-IMF agreement imminent upon UAE commitment to shore up FX reserves.” Easing political noise, upbeat MoM data on auto sales for March 2023 and institutional speculation in the earnings season played a catalytic role in the bullish close, Mehanti added.

KSE-30 index also increased by 153.66 points or 1.04 percent to stand at 14,960.82 points compared with 14,807.16 points recorded in the last session.

Volumes went up by 20 million shares to 79.825 million shares from 59.669 million shares, whereas value increased to Rs2.569 billion from Rs1.370 billion. Market capital rose to Rs6.100 trillion from Rs6.065 trillion. Out of 328 companies active in the session, 172 closed in green, 134 in red and 22 remained unchanged.

Analyst Ali Najib of Topline Securities said the index mostly remained in the green zone and eventually settled at 40,126 for the day, as media sources claimed that the country would likely receive $1 billion assurance from UAE by the end of this week, which would pave the way to resume the IMF programme.

During the day, across-the-board buying was witnessed in blue-chip stocks which supported market sentiment to remain strong. Systems Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, Habib Bank, and Engro Fertilizers added 207 points, cumulatively. On the flip side, Habib Metropolitan Bank, Millat Tractors and EFUG witnessed some profit-taking as they lost 22 points collectively.

Highest increase was recorded in the shares of Sapphire Fiber, up Rs67.50 to close at Rs967.60/share, followed by Khyber Textile, up Rs40 to close at Rs650/share. A significant decline was noted in Unilever Foods, down Rs100 to end at Rs18,300/share, followed by Sapphire Tex, down Rs88.83 to end at Rs1,099/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the index opened in the green and continued to trade with positive sentiments throughout the trading session, reaching an intraday high of 368.05 points on reports of UAE’s written assurance to IMF to provide $1 billion to Pakistan. However, investors’ participation remained sluggish during the trading session and volumes on the main board remained dry, while third-tier companies continued to dominate the volume board.

Sectors contributing to the performance included technology and communication (+95.2 points), commercial banks (+81.1 points), E&P’s (+77.5 points), fertiliser (+33.5 points), and power generation and distribution (+9.6 points).

K-Electric remained the volume leader with 8.382 million shares, which closed flat at Rs2.00/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 4.108 million shares, which closed higher by one paisa to stand at Rs1.17/share.

Other significant turnover stocks included PPL, Cnergyico, Silk Bank, Maple Leaf, OGDC, Faysal Bank, Engro Polymer and The Organic Meat. Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 18.263 million shares from 15.571 million shares.