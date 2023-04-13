Rupee advances from record low, settles at 286.62/dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The rupee recovered from a record low to end stronger on Wednesday, thanks to slow importer demand for the dollars and better supplies.

The local unit rose to 286.62 per dollar at the close in the interbank market, after sliding to an all-time low of 288.43 on Tuesday, according to data from the State Bank of Pakistan. It appreciated by 0.63 percent or 1.81 rupees against the dollar.

In the open market, the currency rose by 1 rupee versus the greenback. The rupee was selling at 294 per dollar, compared with 295 in the previous session, as per the rates given by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

“Due to poor importer demand for dollars and the reduced level of commercial activity brought on by Youm-e-Ali, the rupee strengthened today,” said Zafar Paracha, general secretary of ECAP.

Remittances from Pakistanis living abroad to their family back home had helped enhance the supply of dollars, which relieved pressure on the rupee, Paracha added. Remittances typically tend to rise during the holy month of Ramazan. During the month, a large amount of money is sent out on behalf of Zakat and other charitable causes. Remittances increased 27 percent month-on-month to $2.5 billion in March.

The IMF programme's delay, a steep depletion of foreign exchange reserves, and domestic political upheaval, in Paracha's opinion, make it unlikely that the upward momentum or rally in the rupee will last, and the currency will continue to be volatile.

The country is awaiting the IMF loan as the $6.5 billion bailout should be resumed to avert default and increase foreign exchange reserves. Given that its foreign exchange reserves, which are now at $4.2 billion and barely cover one month's worth of imports, Pakistan is in desperate need of funds.

The country’s consumer price inflation jumped to a record 35.4 percent in March from a year earlier. The IMF wants $6 billion in commitments from friendly countries and multilateral and bilateral lenders to fill the shortfall in external funding.

Saudi Arabia has pledged $2 billion, while the nation is awaiting the United Arab Emirates confirmation of $1 billion. A staff level agreement will be reached once the $1 billion is confirmed.