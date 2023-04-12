All ongoing uplift projects to be completed by July: CDA chairman

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Captain (R) Noorul Amin Mengal on Tuesday said that all ongoing development projects would be completed by June and July, this year.

Addressing a press conference here the CDA chairman said the projects to be completed include Bara Kahu Bypass, Margalla Avenue and IJ Principal Road. The CDA Chairman said that the management would focus on quality development of C sectors.

Mengal said that green areas like national park and public parks are assets of the federal capital. In order to keep green culture of Islamabad, the chairman said that a Green Fund has been established. At least budget of every development project would be reserved for this fund under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

He said that the CDA after identifying 300 private schools are relocating those giving them plots on rebate rates. The plots would be allotted on 55 percent rebate on DC rate for a lease of 10 years. Noorul Amin Mengal said powers of Building Control Inspectors are being withdraw to end aspect of corruption. Now teams of Building Control wing each headed by an assistant director would inspect commercial and residential buildings for purpose approval of building plan and check illegal construction activities. In order to check implementation on layout plans, the amenities plots for graveyards, schools, parks, playgrounds etc would be transferred to CDA so that the societies do not violate layout plan. He said the so far 300 private schools have been identified which would be relocated. The plots to those schools owners would be given on 33 years lease.

The CDA chairman said that the CDA board also decided to file a review appeal with the Supreme Court for construction of international cricket stadium near Garden Avenue along with a five-star hotel. He said that the holding of open kutchery being conducted by him has been helpful in addressing many issues.