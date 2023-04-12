Pakistan generated 3m tonnes of plastic waste in 2022, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Climate Change and Coordination (MoCCC) on Tuesday apprised a Senate panel that in 2022 around three million tons of plastic waste was generated in Pakistan and if no urgent action was taken the number was expected to reach 12 million by 2040.

The meeting of the Standing Committee on Climate Change standing committee was held here chaired by Senator Seemee Ezdi.

The MoCCC officials briefed that the government of Pakistan had joined Global Plastic Action Partnership to reduce plastics wastes and to work on different projects, which helped in recycling the waste. The committee chairman opined that instead of banning plastic necessary efforts should be made in finding its substitute.

The officials also told the panel that the ministry was working with international partners to find environmental friendly solutions for recycling of plastics wastes.

The committee deliberated on point of public importance raised by Senator Asad Ali Junejo regarding Tailpipe emission in cars and its effects on climate change.

Junejo stated that recent studies showed that transport and industries contribute highly in deteriorating climate effects.

He added that regulations should be made to make it mandatory for vehicles to get their emission test after every three years so that transport industry effects could be reduced on climate.

Senator Ezdi stated that a bill has already been passed on same subject matter and is lying in National Assembly for consideration.

MoCCC Additional Secretary Mussadiq A Khan said that Vehicles Inspection Cell should be made part of the project. However, Senator Junejo opined that besides the cell, Excise and Taxation Department should also be invited to shed light on it.

The committee deferred the deliberations and directed the ministry to hold meeting with excise department and Vehicles Inspection Cell and report to the panel.

The committee also took up a mater referred by the Senate chairman relating to calcium carbonate factory operating in Rawalpindi District. The petitioner apprised the committee that the chemical factory is operating in Rawalpindi residential area without obtaining NOC.

He maintained that despite requesting the local administration and Environmental Department, Punjab, no action has been taken against the factory. Senator Ezdi stated that the matter falls under the domain of province and committee is not authorised to take up the matter.

However, as to a news report regarding the government proposal of placing Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) under the ministry of interior, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman categorically repudiated the news and claimed that IWMB exclusively deals with environment issues and will remain under the ministry as well. Moreover, the senate committee was briefed on carbon credits of billion trees tsunami including mangrove forest in Sindh.

Officials told the panel that production of mangrove trees increase 300 percent since 1990 and one hectre of mangrove create eight credits annually. Senator Ezdi questioned about the feasibility of other forests located in different provinces of the country.

Officials said the provinces were conducting feasibility of other forests and it would be concluded soon. The meeting was attended by senators Taj Haider, Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Dr Humayun Mohmand, Keshoo Bai, Imamuddin Shouqeen, Asad Junejo, Sherry Rehman and other officials.