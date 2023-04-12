KP govt set to dissolve BoGs of seven MTIs

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has initiated a process for dissolution of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of seven medical and teaching institutions (MTIs) and moved a summary to the caretaker chief minister Mohammad Azam Khan.

Senior government officials shared a copy of the proposed summary with The News, and said that the government had decided to dissolve seven BoGs in the first phase and then remove other boards in the second phase. There are 10 major teaching hospitals, run by their respective Board of Governors, known as MTIs. They are Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Hayatabad Medical Complex, Khyber Teaching Hospital, Mardan Medical Complex, Peshawar Institute of Cardiology, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Nowshera, Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi, Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad, Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital Bannu, and Mufti Mehmud Medical Complex Dera Ismail Khan.

The government has decided to dissolve the board of governors of seven of these hospitals, including LRH, KTH, HMC, Qazi Hussain Ahmad Nowshera, Mardan Medical Complex, Ayub Teaching Hospital, Abbottabad, and Khalifa Gul Nawaz Teaching Hospital Bannu.

According to senior government officials, the BoGs of Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Bacha Khan Medical Complex Swabi and Mufti Mehmood Medical Complex were empowered to look after the day to day affairs of the seven MTIs till they get their own BoGs.