Gandapur remanded in police custody for two more days

ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate, Islamabad, Ehtasham Alam Khan has extended physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Amin Gandapur for two more days in a case pertaining to threatening government and national institutions. Gandapur, a former federal minister, was arrested from outside the building of D.I. Khan bench of Peshawar High Court last week and sent to jail on a six-day judicial remand.

Earlier, the judicial magistrate Islamabad, had sent Gandpur on one-day physical remand, a day after he was brought from D.I. Khan to the capital by Islamabad and Punjab police. Golra Police Station registered a case under Section of 7 ATA against PTI leader on April 8.

The first information report (FIR) also invoked sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 121 (waging or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war against Pakistan), 121A (conspiracy to commit offenses punishable by Section 121), 122 (collecting arms, etc, with intention of waging war against Pakistan), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code and section 16 of Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) ordinance.

Gandapur was produced in court on completion of his one-day physical remand.

The court said that it had granted physical remand for voice matching and inquired the progress on it.