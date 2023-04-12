DRAP registration likely to ban potentially cancer-causing medicine: officials

ISLAMABAD: Health authorities in Pakistan are likely to cancel registration of “Hydroxyprogesterone Caporate” after U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) withdrew approval of the drug, which is used to in pregnant women to help lower the risk of giving birth too early (preterm birth or giving birth less than 37 weeks of pregnancy), officials said on Tuesday.

“The registration board of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) is likely to cancel the registration of all the brands of hydroxyprogesterone caporate injections, after US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) withdrew its approval for being carcinogenic (cancer-causing) and non-effective”, an official of the DRAP told The News.

The issue of Makena and its generic versions is also on the agenda of 327th meeting of Registration Board of DRAP, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday in Islamabad, the official said adding that it is highly likely that the drug, which is used in millions of injections per year, may be discontinued and banned in Pakistan.

According to gynaecologists and pharmacists, over 8 million injections of hydroxyprogesterone caporate and its combination medicines were used in Pakistan to prevent preterm birth in women who have had a previous preterm delivery.

Citing latest researches, the DRAP official said exposure in the womb to hydroxyprogesterone caporate and its combination drugs appears to raise the offspring’s cancer risk decades later, especially for colorectal and prostate cancers, adding that some adult children of women, who hydroxyprogesterone caproate during pregnancy in the 1950s and 1960s are now experiencing more than twice the odds of cancer.

Referring to the agenda of 327th meeting of DRAP registration board, the official said on April 06, 2023, U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the final decision to withdraw approval of Makena (Hydroxyprogesterone caporate and its generics), which had been approved under the accelerated approval pathway.

“This drug was approved to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with one baby who have a history of spontaneous preterm birth. The decision was issued jointly by the FDA Commissioner and Chief Scientist. Since last month, Makena and its generics are no longer approved and cannot lawfully be distributed on US soil”, he added.

The official maintained that a confirmatory clinical trial to verify and describe the predicted clinical benefits of hydroxyprogesterone caporate to newborns was conducted and added that this trial, which was nearly four times larger than the trial that supported Makena’s approval, did not show improvement in the health of the babies born to mothers who were treated with Makena.

“Makena and its generics (i.e., generic versions of Makena) are not shown to be effective for reducing the risk of preterm birth in women with a singleton pregnancy who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth”, he said adding that Makena and its generics are not effective for any subgroup of this population, including in women at high risk of preterm birth.

Commenting on the use of hydroxyprogesterone caporate, renowned gynecologist Dr. Afshan Shahid said this drug is injected to women with the risk of preterm birth and some other conditions, saying such women receive these injections on weekly basis to delay the pregnancy.

Some other gynecologists said they were not aware of the risks associated with hydroxyprogesterone caporate to the unborn babies and added that in case of any new scientific evidence, authorities should circulate it widely to the healthcare professionals.