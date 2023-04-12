 
Wednesday April 12, 2023
National

Punjab police kill two dacoits during riverine area operation

By Our Correspondent
April 12, 2023

LAHORE: Punjab Police have reclaimed hundreds of acres of land during an operation against dacoits in the riverine area. During an operation, two hardcore dacoits were also killed, who were identified as Bakhtiar and Muazzam alias Telu belonging to Machhi gang. Both of them had a criminal record of more than a dozen cases, including attacks on police, robbery and kidnapping for ransom.