Govt urged to call summit on Israeli atrocities

ISLAMABAD: The International Palestine Conference has urged the government to convene a summit of Muslim foreign ministers to condemn Zionist atrocities against Palestinians, especially in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The conference was held here at the National Press Club. Syed Ali Abbas Naqvi, Tanveez Haider, Mufti Syed Jahangir, Nasir Abbas Shirazi, Shia Ulema Council leader Jafar Naqvi, Secretary General Shia Ulema Council Arif Hussain Wahidi, Mufti Amjad Abbas, JUI Senator Talha Mehmood, Member Ideological Council Allama Iftikhar Naqvi, Iran’s Ambassador Syed Ali Hosseini and others addressed the conference. The speakers said Imam Khomeini had declared the last Friday of Ramazan as the Al-Quds Day to draw the world attention to the long-standing problem of the Ummah and also expressed solidarity with the oppressed people of Palestine. It was recalled that in his first interview with Reuters, Quaid-i- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had also articulated his views about Israel and established the first fund for Palestine. Quaid’s ideology has been expressed in Pakistan’s passport.

The speakers reminded that the message of Syed Ali Khamenei who stated that Israel would end in 25 years had begun to be seen. Because today the Israeli territory is targeted by resistance groups and Israel is also falling apart internally. Israel has become a victim to disintegration.

Federal Minister Safron Senator Talha Mehmood said peace could not be maintained in the world by violating human rights. Conspiracies are being made to trap Pakistan, the fifth largest country in the world in terms of population, into an economic crisis. The solution to the problems of the Muslim Ummah lies in their unity. Those who call themselves champions of human rights see human rights violations in Ukraine and East Taimur but not see the same in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Allama Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi said Pakistan should immediately call a conference of Islamic countries to resolve the issue of Palestine and IIOJ&K, and bring Israeli atrocities before the world. Undoubtedly, Palestine is the first and most important issue of the Islamic world. Although Al-Quds has special significance to the Palestinian cause, beyond that, it is the axis of unity and integration of the Islamic world. It is the day of unity of Muslim countries to fight oppression, massacre and occupation. This day is an opportunity for the world to remember more than 70 years oppression of the displaced Palestinian nation and renew commitments regarding the formation of an independent Palestinian state based on the principle of self-determination.

The Al-Quds Day is a growing global campaign to condemn violence, massacre and discrimination to assert the rights of Palestinian people and defend the right to self-determination. Iran underscores the importance of the complete freedom of Palestine as a pivotal issue of the Islamic world and has emphasized the necessity of confronting the occupation and expansionism by the Zionist regime. It has invited all Muslims and free people all over the world to join this campaign.