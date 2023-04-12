CTD service structure signed

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar has fulfilled the long-standing demand of officials serving in the Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) and signed the service structure for their departmental promotion.
After the signature, it was sent to the Punjab government for approval. The IG said that during his visit to the CTD headquarters on Friday evening, the officials had told him about their problem about service structure, to which he gave the CTD Additional IG a deadline to prepare a plan within the week.
The Additional IG and his team worked hard for 48 hours to prepare the proposal.
ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority Chairman Captain Noorul Amin Mengal on Tuesday said that all ongoing...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Climate Change and Coordination on Tuesday apprised a Senate panel that in 2022 around...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has initiated a process for dissolution of the Board of Governors of...
ISLAMABAD: Judicial Magistrate, Islamabad, Ehtasham Alam Khan has extended physical remand of Pakistan...
ISLAMABAD: Health authorities in Pakistan are likely to cancel registration of “Hydroxyprogesterone Caporate”...
LAHORE: Punjab Police have reclaimed hundreds of acres of land during an operation against dacoits in the riverine...