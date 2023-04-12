CTD service structure signed

LAHORE: Inspector General Police Dr. Usman Anwar has fulfilled the long-standing demand of officials serving in the Counter-Terrorism Department Punjab (CTD) and signed the service structure for their departmental promotion.

After the signature, it was sent to the Punjab government for approval. The IG said that during his visit to the CTD headquarters on Friday evening, the officials had told him about their problem about service structure, to which he gave the CTD Additional IG a deadline to prepare a plan within the week.

The Additional IG and his team worked hard for 48 hours to prepare the proposal.