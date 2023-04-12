Situationer: Sugar price crisis hits country, again

By Israr Khan

ISLAMABAD: Once again, Pakistan’s sugar crisis has reared its ugly head, with sugar prices soaring beyond the targeted limit, leaving the government powerless to intervene. In the open market, the retail price of sweeteners has skyrocketed to nearly Rs135 to 150/kg.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has reneged on its promise to prevent local sugar prices from exceeding Rs100/kg in exchange for export permission, as the millers reap significant profits at the expense of consumers and taxpayers.

The previous PTI government’s sugar export and import debacle may be repeated.

According to an official from the Ministry of Industries, sugar millers earned billions of rupees through government subsidies for exports while profiting from rising prices in the local market. The sugar millers lobbied for months before the start of the new crushing season to secure government permission for sugar exports, despite doubts about the volume of available stocks.

In December, the millers had succeeded in obtaining permission, and sugar exports in February 2023 stood at 42,434 metric tons valued at $20.99 million, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

However, as the exports began, sugar prices started to increase rapidly, and the government was unable to control the surge. The PSMA claims that sugar smuggling to Afghanistan, where prices are higher than in Pakistan, is responsible for the sudden surge in prices. Some suggest that this claim may be an attempt by the mills’ cartel to deflect responsibility and avoid consequences.

This two-way benefit for the millers has caused significant harm to consumers, who have seen the price of sugar skyrocket to nearly 150 rupees per kilogram. The government is once again powerless to intervene and control the rising prices, causing widespread frustration and anger among the public.

The Sugar Advisory Board, a federal tripartite recommendation body comprising members from the federal government, provincial governments, and the sugar industry/growers/associations, held a meeting on the issue on Tuesday but is yet to decide on controlling the price.

The situation has become politically sensitive, and the government is struggling to find a solution. An official who was present at the SAB meeting told The News that the government is uncertain about how to handle the situation. The minister at the meeting reportedly criticised law enforcement agencies for failing to prevent sugar smuggling. Another meeting of SAB is being scheduled for Wednesday (today) in Lahore, the official said.

The government depends solely on stock figures provided by the mills, without access to auditing the stocks. In the absence of an audit mechanism, the government often falls victim to deceit by millers, resulting in high prices for the public. The government also faced pressure from the sugar industry, which before the new crushing threatened not to start crushing until the government allowed the export of 1.2 million tonnes of the commodity.

The official also drew attention to the 2020 Sugar Inquiry Committee report, which contained evidence of sugar price-fixing and fake exports, as well as suggestions of money laundering. The report noted that sugar mills had paid approximately Rs22 billion in taxes to the government of Pakistan but that around Rs12 billion was reclaimed in rebates, leaving a net contribution of approximately Rs10 billion. The PSMA, however, had dismissed the report as “propaganda” and “one-sided,” but the government cannot ignore the report’s findings.

The situation highlights the need for greater transparency and accountability in the sugar industry. The government must take measures to prevent price-fixing and corruption in the industry, including the implementation of an audit mechanism to ensure that stock figures are accurate and transparent, officials said.

When contacted, PSMS Secretary Imran Ahmed said that it was the smuggling to Afghanistan that caused this situation. There is ample stock of sugar in the country to meet the demands. He said that hoarding sugar is also another cause of the price hike.

Tomorrow, the SAB is meeting in Lahore and will definitely find a way to control this situation. Administrative machinery shall also be used in provinces for this purpose.