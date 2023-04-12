Exchange rates in Egypt, Ghana and Pakistan weaken substantially

ISLAMABAD: The IMF has highlighted that exchange rates in several frontier markets like Egypt, Ghana, and Pakistan have weakened substantially through market pressure or official devaluations, with the growing divergence between official and parallel market rates in some cases.

It also said Pakistan’s average inflation would be standing at 27.1 percent for the current fiscal year but will start receding in the next fiscal year. However, it will remain elevated at 21.9 percent for financial year 2023-24.

According to Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR), released by the IMF on Tuesday, for frontier markets, conditions are back at crisis levels, even for performing countries, as global financial stress has increased. Market access remains an issue. International bond spreads for frontier markets remain high at 885 basis points, more than 300 basis points above their long-term average. More than 40 percent of frontier bonds maturing through 2025 are trading at distressed spreads (above 1,000 basis points), and nearly 80 percent are trading at spreads of more than 700 basis points.

While debt-to-GDP levels are high in both frontier and emerging markets after the pandemic compared with those over the last two decades, frontier markets have significantly less fiscal space given much higher interest-to-revenue ratios. Frontier external reserves have fallen to an average of only four months of imports.

In its October 2022 Global Financial Stability Report, IMF staff highlighted that many emerging markets have increasingly relied on local currency debt issuance. Onen, Shin, and von Peter (2023) of the Bank for International Settlements suggest that the trade-offs between a rollover and market risks for issuance maturity can be complicated by the structure and behaviour of certain foreign investor types. Hard-currency bond refinancing needs are modest in 2023, at $3 billion after March 2023, but will become more meaningful in 2024 ($12.4 billion). Frontier markets may struggle to meet this level without a sharp recovery in issuance.

Exchange rates in several frontier markets (Egypt, Ghana, Pakistan) have weakened substantially through market pressure or official devaluations, with a growing divergence between official and parallel market rates in some cases. With little to no access to market-based financing, more than half (37 out of 69) of all low-income countries are assessed to be at high risk or in debt distress, according to the latest IMF Debt Sustainability Analysis and World Bank Debt Sustainability Framework.

It said on average inflation, the World Economic Outlook for 2023 shows that Pakistan’s average inflation would be standing at 27.1 percent for the current fiscal year, much higher than initial official projections of around 11 percent for the current fiscal year. The CPI based inflation will start receding in the next fiscal year but it will remain elevated at 21.9 percent for financial year 2023-24.

With reduced international financing, domestic banks have been left to finance the sovereign, thus strengthening the sovereign-bank nexus. Across low-income countries and raising risks of an adverse bank-sovereign feedback loop that could threaten macro-financial stability. Sovereign assets as a fraction of total banking sector assets more than doubled between 2008 and 2022 to reach 13.5 percent in low-income countries. For one-quarter of low-income countries, the sovereign-bank nexus has crossed the historically high 20 percent mark since the end of 2020.

A number of countries are increasingly relying on monetary financing, financial repression, or both, with potentially undesirable macroeconomic consequences in the medium term. Five countries (Belarus, Ghana, Malawi, Russia, Sri Lanka) defaulted on their sovereign debt during 2022, bringing the total currently in default to eight. In December 2022, Ghana announced that it would restructure its external and domestic debt, seeking an external debt restructuring under the G20 Common Framework, the fourth country to do so after Chad, Ethiopia (both of which were seeking pre-emptive debt restructuring and were not in default), and Zambia.

Sri Lanka defaulted in April 2022 and has been working to restore debt sustainability in a transparent and timely fashion, with equitable burden sharing among creditors, including through a Fund-supported programme approved in March 2023, after the country secured financial assurances from its major official bilateral creditor. Malawi, a non–market-access low-income country, has initiated a comprehensive restructuring of both its commercial and its official bilateral debt.