Farmers evicted for Ravi urban project: HRW

LAHORE: The Human Rights Watch has urged the Pakistan government to protect the right to land and livelihood of the citizens while developing new infrastructures such as Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project.

The rights watchdog has claimed that the authorities are forcibly evicting thousands of farmers for the project. It has also called on the authorities to enforce environmental protection and reform colonial-era laws that allow the government to acquire land for private and public use. “The Punjab authorities have harassed and threatened area farmers to deprive them of their homes and livelihoods. The authorities need to ensure that government projects minimize displacement and loss of income and minimize environmental harm and flooding risks,” said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at the Human Rights Watch in a statement here on Tuesday.

The watchdog claimed that it interviewed multiple families whose land and livelihood were taken away, leaving them impoverished and insecure. “Pakistani authorities urgently need to reform colonial-era land laws to ensure that its laws are equitable, transparent, and in line with Pakistan’s international obligations. The government has an obligation to compensate for loss of land and provide for the resettlement and rehabilitation of those displaced,” Gossman said. The watchdog stated that the “government has acted on behalf of private developers” to seize the land in the area. It added that the farmers that challenged the authority faced intimidation and criminal charges. The statement said that on the other hand, environmental groups were also fearful that the project would change the flow of the river which might “significantly increase the risks of flooding”.

Between February 1 and March 1, the HRW spoke to 14 farmers who said they had been evicted or being threatened with eviction in Lahore since August 2020. Since 2020, the authorities have criminally charged more than 100 farmers with resisting or refusing to hand over the land they occupied. Accounts by farmers along with corroborating photos and videos show evidence of intimidation, harassment and use of force to evict them. The exact number of people affected or forcibly evicted has been difficult to determine, including by groups representing farmers. One farmer said his family had been living on the land for three generations and the government was not only forcibly evicting them but also refusing to pay adequate compensation.

A 60-year-old farmer whose land had been seized said: “The government says they want to build a new city, but why do they need to destroy the city and lives that we already have to build a new city?” Another farmer said the government was taking over fertile land that provided food not only for farmers but for the entire city of Lahore and replacing it with a concrete jungle that only benefits government officials, property developers and rich people.”

The HRW claimed that it also interviewed several families whose land and livelihood were taken away, leaving the farmers and their families destitute and insecure. “The government has an obligation to compensate for loss of land and provide for the resettlement and rehabilitation of those displaced,” it said.

When contacted, RUDA’s spokesperson said no HRW representative contacted the authority. He said the issues raised by the HRW were two years old and there were only some families demanding payment as well as land for leaving possession of the ‘state-owned land’ the RUDA has already acquired from the Punjab government through proper and lawful procedure.