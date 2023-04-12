NAB seeks LDA help in probe against Elahi

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. — Twitter/@ChParvezElahi

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has asked the Lahore Development Authority to nominate a focal person to assist the bureau in the ongoing inquiry against former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and others for illegally approving the Master Plan Lahore Division 2050.

The NAB has written to the DG LDA, asking him to nominate a focal person not below BPS-18 and well conversant with the matters of the master plan approval to assist a NAB combined investigation team in the analysis of data, reports, survey and other relevant documents.

The letter has asked the DG to direct the focal person to contact the deputy director NAB Investigation Wing-II on or before April 12.