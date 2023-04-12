ISLAMABAD: Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Zafar Iqbal Tuesday rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) request for an early hearing in the Toshakhana criminal proceedings involving former prime minister Imran Khan.
The court had previously summoned Imran Khan to appear in person on April 11 at 8:30 in the morning and had warned that the law would take its course if he failed to appear.
During the hearing, Imran Khan’s lawyers questioned the justification for an early hearing and argued that the ECP’s request was not based on merit.
The main case is scheduled for a hearing on April 29.
