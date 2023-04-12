Sugar prices soar beyond targeted limit

ISLAMABAD: Once again, Pakistan’s sugar crisis has reared its head, with sugar prices soaring beyond the targeted limit, leaving the government powerless to intervene. In the open market, the retail price of sweeteners has skyrocketed to nearly Rs 135 to 150/kg.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) has reneged on its promise to prevent local sugar prices from exceeding Rs100/kg in exchange for export permission, as the millers reap significant profits at the expense of consumers and taxpayers.

The previous PTI government’s sugar export and import debacle may be repeated.According to an official from the Ministry of Industries, sugar millers gained billions of rupees through government subsidies for exports while profiting from rising prices in the local market. The sugar millers lobbied for months before the start of the new crushing season to secure government permission for sugar exports, despite doubts about the volume of available stocks.

In December, the millers had succeeded in obtaining permission, and sugar exports in February 2023 stood at 42,434 metric tons valued at $20.99 million, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

However, as the exports began, sugar prices started to increase rapidly, and the government was unable to control the surge. The PSMA claims that sugar smuggling to Afghanistan, where prices are higher than in Pakistan, is responsible for the sudden surge in prices. Some suggest that this claim may be an attempt by the mills’ cartel to deflect responsibility and avoid consequences.

This two-way benefit for the millers has caused significant harm to consumers, who have seen the price of sugar skyrocket to nearly 150 rupees per kilogram. The government is once again powerless to intervene and control the rising prices, causing widespread frustration and anger among the public.

The Sugar Advisory Board, a federal tripartite recommendation body comprising members from the federal government, provincial governments, and the sugar industry/growers/associations, held a meeting on the issue on Tuesday but has yet to decide on controlling the price.

The situation has become politically sensitive, and the government is struggling to find a solution. An official who was present at the SAB meeting told The News that the government is uncertain about how to handle the situation.