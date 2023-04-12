Changing global power structure: Is Pakistan missing re-alignment?

The world is going through fast-paced changes. Old guards (North) of global order are losing their influence. They are putting all efforts to survive and sail through the stormy waves. They have deployed carrot-and-stick policy to lure and threaten other countries to join their alliances. On the one hand, they are selling dreams, while on the other are punishing countries which do not fall in line.

Despite their efforts, the process is getting momentum. We have seen in recent months many countries questioning North about their past. Countries from South (Asia, Africa) are asking the North to answer questions on their atrocities, plunder and genocides.

They are telling the North that they are fed up with their propaganda of democracy and human rights. However, the biggest sign of change is emergence of petroyuan and Yuan as new currency of trade and economic transactions. Countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia and Brazil are on fast track to adopt it. It has challenged hegemony of the North.

Besides, the world is also witnessing a fast-paced diplomacy. The leaderships of major countries are constantly on the move to secure their interests. However, one prominent observation is that China has become epicentre of new diplomacy, and is emerging as a guarantor of global system and peace.

We have seen in recent months leadership of countries from Europe, Asia, Africa and Americas visiting China. They want to strengthen their relationship with China to secure better deal to realise their dream of sustainable development.

It has turned China into undeclared leader of present wave of change. President Xi, being head of the state, is steering his country to match the needs of the world. Apart from this, President Xi believes there are certain areas which need to be reformed to make global system more equitable and beneficial for everyone. It makes him a perfect choice to lead the global reform/change.

Unfortunately, the North did not like the idea, and started to create hurdles. It led to present wave of change. President Xi visits to Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Russia have further accelerated the process.

However, KSA-Iran agreement has surprised the whole world, as no one was expecting such a titanic shift. It is anticipated it will be followed by re-alignment in the region and beyond. It also has relevance for Pakistan, as KSA and Iran will emerge as contenders for Chinese investment. Though, Pakistan-China relationship is immune to any external factors, it has deep relevance for Pakistan.

In this backdrop, the question is where Pakistan is standing. Although, leading actors of changes are time-tested friends of Pakistan, but still Pakistan is unable to play any meaningful role.

The major reason is that Pakistani policy-makers and intellectual elite are unable to comprehend what is happening at the global level. They are stuck in the Cold War era mentality and analyse the situation by applying outdated lens.

Second, government training institutes, especially elite institutes, are teaching outdated syllabus which has compromised the ability of policy-makers to grasp modern needs and the changes. Third, discourse on diplomacy, democracy and governance is dominated by westernised intellectuals and think tanks, as majority of policy-makers and intellectuals are trained for liberal system.

Fourth, Western organisations have hijacked discourse in Pakistan. They are investing on intellectuals to propagate their narrative. On top of everything, present political crisis is leaving little or no room for the policy-makers and intellectuals to ponder over global dynamics. It seems political actors and intellectual elite are unknowingly helping the anti-change elements.

Pakistan must realise re-alignment is here to stay. It will present challenges and opportunities. It will open new markets. On the challenges side, it can exacerbate the problem of terrorism which has already started to haunt country. Thus, the country needs to put its house in order and come up with future-oriented policies. We should start by making efforts to end political chaos impacting the prospects of prosper Pakistan, leave alone understanding or joining the re-alignment.

Second, scholars and intellectuals, who can comprehend changing dynamics, new realities and models other than liberal model, should be engaged. These people must be deployed with policy-making and execution forums like National Security Council etc.

Third, Pakistan should introduce short-term courses for policy-makers to update them about the changes and emerging models of governance, diplomacy and economy. Understanding of China model will help Pakistan benefit from BRI, CIIE etc. and smoothen implementation of CPEC.

For long-term, Pakistan should start reforming its educational and training institutes. It should revise education system which is designed on the liberal system. It should also introduce other theories of governance, diplomacy, economy etc.

The country needs reforms in elite training institutes. It is not an option, but need of the time. It will put Pakistan on right track to play a role in future discourse and global system.Now, if Pakistan fails to take the required step, it may miss the re-alignment. It will cost the country on all fronts.