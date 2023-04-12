Doha deal proved detrimental to region’s peace: NA panel

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has highlighted that the Doha deal proved detrimental to region’s peace and stability. The committee also underlined the need for transparency and engagement of people’s representatives in Pak-US counter-terrorism cooperation.

Chairman National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs Mohsin Dawar stressed that counter-terrorism cooperation and defence dialogues should be negotiated with an aim to advance Pakistan’s national interest as well to promote regional stability.

Secretary Foreign Affairs Asad Majeed, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defence briefed the committee on Pak-US counter-terrorism cooperation and mid-level defence dialogues.

Speaking on the consequences of Doha Agreement, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Mohsin Dawar, stated that the nature of the agreement and negotiation were exclusionary in nature and proved detrimental to regional stability. He said that Pakistan facilitated the deal without realising its potentially adverse implications for the regional peace and stability.

Referring to engagement of the elected representatives on such matters, the committee cited Parliament’s decision on conflict in Yemen that helped Pakistan maintain a neutral position in the conflict.

The members underlined the need for taking the Parliament in confidence on such important cooperation and defence dialogues.The committee was briefed about Pakistan’s relationship with the US in the context of counter-terror cooperation.

It was highlighted the Pak-US Counter-Terrorism Dialogue took place in Islamabad on March 6th and 7th.Similarly, the Pak-US mid-level defence dialogue took place in 2021 and 2023 in Washington.

The officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs maintained that such strategic dialogues were revived after a gap with significant changes in the format of the dialogue.It was revealed that two additional tracks have been added to Pak-US strategic dialogues, including Health and Climate Change.

Responding to the members’ queries, the officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs highlighted that the dialogue with the US continued under different umbrellas.Besides Chairman of the Standing Committee Moshin Dawar, the meeting was attended by Muhammad Khan Saha, Zahra Wadood Fatemi, Noor-ul-Hassan Tanvir, Nawab Sher, Ahmad Hussain Dehar and Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, MNAs.