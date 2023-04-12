Minister orders completing uplift projects in time

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad has directed for meeting the deadline for completing the ongoing development projects being executed in 16 cities of the province, with World Bank funding at a cost of Rs23 billion under the Punjab Cities Programme.

The minister observed this during a briefing by Syed Zahid Aziz, Project Director Punjab Cities Programme, on Tuesday. The minister directed that the projects related to water supply and drainage should be completed on priority basis. To finalise the projects transparently and achieve sustainable development as a result of these projects, necessary training should be imparted to the employees of local government department for their capacity building, he added.

Project Director Punjab Cities Programme Syed Zahid briefed the minister about the details of Punjab Cities Programme being funded by the World Bank. He said that projects for providing basic amenities of life were being completed in 16 cities of Punjab through the relevant local governments at a cost of Rs23 billion. Another sum of Rs16 billion will be provided by the World Bank for these projects during the next financial year, he revealed.

In this way, funds amounting to a total of Rs39 billion will be available for execution of these projects, he said and added that the projects under completion included water supply, drainage, solid waste management, construction of roads and streets, construction of parks and bus stands.

He said that these projects were being completed in Daska, Hafizabad, Jhelum, Kamonki, Muridke, Wazirabad, Gujra, Jardanwala, Jhang, Kamalia, Okara, Bahawalpur, Borewala, Khanewal, Kot Addu and Wahari.