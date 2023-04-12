CIA police recover drugs worth Rs40m

SUKKUR: CIA police Nausharoferoz and Kazi Ahmed recovered 6 mounds and 26 kilos of drugs of high-quality worth Rs 4 crores.

DSP Naushaharoferoz Shamusuddin Bhayo and SHO Waheed Shaikh while talking to the media said that at National Highway near Kazi Ahmed during a routine check, one land cruiser did not stop on their caution.

They said that one of the persons sitting in the land cruiser fired at police which retaliated and injured the driver of vehicle No BG 9783. During the search of the land cruiser, police recovered drugs and arrested Arif Kakakhel belonged to Peshawar while another accused Muhammad Dawood belonged to Khyber Agency managed to escape. They said that seized Charras was being smuggled to Karachi from Peshawar. Two different cases against the arrested and escaped were registered.