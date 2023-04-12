Youth injured in robbery

PESHAWAR: A young man was wounded in another violent robbery in the provincial capital. One Junaidullah told police that two armed robbers stopped him near the cricket ground in Chamkani and opened fire on him after snatching his cellphone.
He said that he sustained injuries in the firing. Meanwhile, robbers looted two locals Sartaj and Inam in Bakhshi Pul and Northern Bypass in the limits of Khazana Police Station and managed to escape. The incidents of robberies have recorded an unprecedented increase in the provincial capital in recent months.
