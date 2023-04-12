Youth leader arrested under 3 MPO

KHAR: The district administration here on Tuesday arrested a youth leader under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order Act.
Bajaur Youth Jirga Chairman Wajid Ali Shah was arrested under three MPA and was shifted to the Timergara Jail. It is said that Wajid Ali had accused the district administration of being involved in corruption in the distribution of the free flour. He had made the allegation at a protest outside the building of the Bajaur Press Club the other day.
Members of various political parties also staged a protest against the arrest of Wajid Ali and asked the authorities to set him free by 12 noon today (Wednesday) or else they would stage a protest outside the offices of the deputy commissioner.
