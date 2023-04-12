Man arrested for blackmailing

PESHAWAR: The cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency arrested an accused for blackmailing a woman on social media. An official said the FIA cybercrime in Abbottabad arrested accused Chan Zeb for blackmailing a woman through social media for the last three years by posting her photos.

A case was registered against the accused. Meanwhile, the FIA immigration authorities at the Bacha Khan International Airport offloaded a woman along with her infant son for traveling to France with a fake Afghan passport.

An official of the FIA said Husna Omari was offloaded along with her 14-month-old son after it was found that her passport was fake. Two alleged hundi dealers were arrested from Waris Market in Peshawar in another action.