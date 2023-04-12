Probe launched into theft from warehouse

JAMRUD: The authorities have ordered an investigation into the theft of goods from a government’s warehouse in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district, sources said on Tuesday.
The sources said that goods were stolen from the government warehouse in Jamrud and an investigation had been launched into the matter. The sources said that the missing goods also included ten Kalashnikovs.
Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir formed an inquiry to conduct an investigation into the incident and bring those involved in the theft to justice. He said that strict legal action would be taken against whoever was involved in theft of the goods from the warehouse.
ISLAMABAD: Once again, Pakistan’s sugar crisis has reared its head, with sugar prices soaring beyond the targeted...
The world is going through fast-paced changes. Old guards of global order are losing their influence. They are...
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs has highlighted that the Doha deal proved...
LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government Ibrahim Murad has directed for meeting the deadline for...
SUKKUR: CIA police Nausharoferoz and Kazi Ahmed recovered 6 mounds and 26 kilos of drugs of high-quality worth Rs 4...
PESHAWAR: A young man was wounded in another violent robbery in the provincial capital. One Junaidullah told police...