Probe launched into theft from warehouse

JAMRUD: The authorities have ordered an investigation into the theft of goods from a government’s warehouse in Jamrud tehsil in Khyber tribal district, sources said on Tuesday.

The sources said that goods were stolen from the government warehouse in Jamrud and an investigation had been launched into the matter. The sources said that the missing goods also included ten Kalashnikovs.

Deputy Commissioner Khyber Abdul Nasir formed an inquiry to conduct an investigation into the incident and bring those involved in the theft to justice. He said that strict legal action would be taken against whoever was involved in theft of the goods from the warehouse.