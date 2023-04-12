Cops want police darbar to speak their mind

PESHAWAR: The junior officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police have written a letter to the police chief to address their issues and call a darbar where they could speak up openly.
A letter was circulating on social media on Tuesday that was addressed to the IGP and was from constables of the province. No one mentioned his name though. The letter stated that they were facing a number of problems regarding duty hours, substandard and heavy bullet-proof jackets, inadequate arrangements at places of duty, non-payment of dues for special duty despite release of funds.
