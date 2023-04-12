Children hold enrolment awareness walk in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The schoolchildren in the Sue area of Lower Kohistan on Tuesday held an enrollment awareness walk.

“We want to bring more and more out-of-school children to the educational institutions and it could only be possible when parents would understand the importance of education,” Deputy District Education Officer Shah Nazar told the participants of the walk.

The schoolchildren, holding banners and placards inscribed with pro-education slogans, started walks from the Government Primary School Sue and reached the main bazaar after marching through various roads.

The students also raised slogans to demand parents to send their children to schools. Speaking on the occasion, additional district education officer Mohammad Murtaza said that such walks should frequently be held in Lower Kohistan, which according to him, stands among such districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which were having the lowest literacy rate.“We should approach each and every individual and motivate them to send their children to schools,” he added.