Power projects Security of foreign workers enhanced in Kohistan

MANSEHRA: The Lower Kohistan police on Tuesday enhanced security of foreigners working on different projects or passing through the Karakoram Highway (KKH).

“The security of Chinese nationals working on Dasu and Diamer-Bhasha Hydropower projects has been enhanced and you should be more vigilant and provide them foolproof security on their mobility through KKH,” District Police Officer, Lower Kohistan, Mohammad Ishtiaq told a meeting.

The meeting was attended among others by the deputy superintendents of police, SHOs and Investigations heads of police stations across the district.The DPO said that subversive activities carried out by the terrorists had increased and the police were at their target.

“We have to strictly follow the National Action Plan and ensure foolproof security at KKH and at police stations and other such sensitive places,” Ishtiaq said.He also ordered the participants to show progress and abilities in their policing, otherwise disciplinary action would also be initiated against those who fail to deliver. Ishtiaq also ordered the launching of a crackdown against outlaws wanted by the police in the district.