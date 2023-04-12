Increase seen in rivers flow

LAHORE: Gradual increase has been seen in river flows with improvements in mercury level. According to water report issued by Water And Power Development Authority (Wapda), the position of the river inflows and outflows at Tarbela, Mangla and Chashma along with the reservoirs levels and the barrages on Tuesday was as under:

Rivers: Indus at Tarbela: Inflows 18700 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Kabul at Nowshera: Inflows 15300 cusecs and Outflows 15300 cusecs, Khairabad Bridge: Inflows 25600 cusecs and Outflow 25600, Jhelum at Mangla: Inflows 20100 cusecs and Outflows 15000 cusecs, Chenab at Marala: Inflows 13700 cusecs and Outflows 6100 cusecs.

Barrages: Jinnah: Inflows 29000 cusecs and Outflows 24000 cusecs, Chashma: Inflows: 24600 cusecs and Outflows 28000 cusecs, Taunsa: Inflows 26400 cusecs and Outflows 26400 cusecs, Guddu: Inflows 32300 cusecs and Outflows 32300 cusecs Sukkur: Inflows 34000 cusecs and Outflows 6600 cusecs Kotri: Inflows 8700 cusecs and Outflows Nil cusecs Trimmu: Inflows 2800 cusecs and Outflow Nil cusecs Panjnad: Inflows 10300 cusecs and Outflows 6000 cusecs.