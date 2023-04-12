Five-day anti-polio drive in KP from April 14

PESHAWAR: A new five-day campaign of sub-national immunisation drive would be initiated from April 14 to vaccinate 3.1 million children under-five years of age in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the campaign children in seven districts and Afghan refugee camps across the province and specific high-risk union councils on Pak-Afghan border will be immunized against polio.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Provincial Taskforce on Polio Eradication at the Civil Secretariat. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary presided over the meeting. Administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners, officials of security forces and police, international partners and others attended the meeting.

The forum was informed that polio drops would be administered to more than 1.08 million children under the age of five in Bannu and D. I Khan divisions, over 1.7 million children in outbreak districts of Peshawar, Nowshera and Swat, 71688 children in Afghan refugee camps and 192,173 children will be vaccinated in specific union councils situated on Pak-Afghan border.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that despite multiple challenges, putting in place arrangements for such campaigns underlined the commitment of the government for the protection of the children against lifetime disabilities.

He stressed that all segments of society, especially the parents, should also come forward and extend their cooperation for the success of these campaigns to ensure a polio-free future for our children.

The chief secretary also called for timely coordination, achievement of assigned targets and improving the quality of the campaigns. The forum resolved its commitment to eradicate polio from the country.

The meeting was further informed that for the upcoming campaign, 14,604 teams of trained polio workers including 13,068 mobile teams, 769 fixed teams, 693 transit teams and 74 roaming teams have been deployed.