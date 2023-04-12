Vietnam urged to ease visa procedure

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil called on the Ambassador of Vietnam to Pakistan.Nguyen Tien Phong Hoan, and discussed with him matters of mutual interest, especially the promotion of trade and cultural activities between the two countries.

Both agreed to hold cultural exhibitions and make steps for direct air flights, while the minister urged the Vietnam envoy to ease visa procedure for Pakistani visitors to promote tourism and trade opportunities between the two countries.The minister invited the Vietnamese ambassador to Peshawar and the latter accepted the minister’s invitation.