Campaign for kids enrollment in schools launched

CHARSADDA/KHAR: The enrollment campaign “Parhe ga to barhe ga Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” (KP would get developed through education) was launched across the Charsadda and Bajaur districts on Tuesday.

In Charsadda, over one hundred thousands out-of-school children would be enrolled during the ongoing drive. Walks and rallies were held in various parts of the district to raise awareness regarding the importance of education.

A walk led by District Education Officer Dr Abdul malik, Additional DEO Muhammad Zubair and others was arranged outside the Charsadda Press Club.A large number of people, officials of Education Department, teachers, NCHD, MYRP and other participated in the walk.

“All the out-of-school children in the district will be enrolled in the schools,” stated DEO Dr Abdul Malik on the occasion.He said that this year the entire admission campaign will be digitalized so that one could find all the data of enrolled children online. The official said that it was the duty of every citizen to participate in the admission campaign and enroll the children.

In Bajaur, District Education Officer Sherin Zada briefed the participants of a function on the ongoing enrollment drive children. He said that the drive wad aunched on April 1, and would continue till April 30.He said that parents of children were being convinced to send their kids to schools to receive education and become productive citizens of the society.