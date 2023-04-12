Tribesmen protest against armed men’s intrusion in Tirah

BARA: The political leaders and members of the business community here staged a protest against the intrusion of dozens of armed men in Tirah.

They expressed concern over the patrolling of dozens of armed men despite the presence of security forces and police, which has spread panic among the local population. The protest demonstration led by Maulana Hazrat Khan, Ameer of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Insaf

Trader Association Tirah president Sher Muhammad Afridi and others said that they would not allow anyone to disturb the peace in Tirah valley.

Expressing concern over the entry of armed people into Bag Maidan, the speakers said that the government institutions had imposed tough conditions on the local people in the name of security while the armed elements were roaming freely without any check.

Mualana Hazrat Khan said that they would not allow anybody to disturb peace in the area as the local people had faced displacement for the sake of stability in the region. He said the members of a peace committee had entered Tirah and had started patrolling.