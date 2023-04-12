4 PSP officers added to ICT Police

Islamabad: To strengthen the vigour of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the Interior Ministry has totted up four more officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) transferring them from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
The Establishment Division has issued a notification regarding the placement of the PSP officers. One PSP officer has been transferred from Punjab to ICT and Muhammad Shoaib Khurram, PSP officer of BS-19, presently posted under the Government of Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), said the notification.
Muhammad Iqbal, PSP officer of BS-19, presently posted under the Government of the KP is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Interior Division for further posting in ICT. While, two PSP officers of BS-18 – Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar and Khan Zeb – presently posted under the Government of KP, are transferred and their services are placed at the disposal of the Interior Ministry for their further posting in ICT.
Rawalpindi: Additional Chief Executive Officer , Rawalpindi Cantonment Board Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held...
Rawalpindi: The bike-riding mobile phone snatchers, roaming around the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad,...
Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said that no one would be allowed to smuggle...
Islamabad: To ensure financial inclusion and strengthen the microfinance sector, Pakistan Microfinance Investment...
Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated on Tuesday...
Islamabad: Back in 1965, we came to Islamabad soon after the war, as father was a government servant. In fact, first...