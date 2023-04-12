4 PSP officers added to ICT Police

Islamabad: To strengthen the vigour of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, the Interior Ministry has totted up four more officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) transferring them from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KPK) to Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The Establishment Division has issued a notification regarding the placement of the PSP officers. One PSP officer has been transferred from Punjab to ICT and Muhammad Shoaib Khurram, PSP officer of BS-19, presently posted under the Government of Punjab, is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Interior Division for further posting in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), said the notification.

Muhammad Iqbal, PSP officer of BS-19, presently posted under the Government of the KP is transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Interior Division for further posting in ICT. While, two PSP officers of BS-18 – Shahzada Umar Abbas Babar and Khan Zeb – presently posted under the Government of KP, are transferred and their services are placed at the disposal of the Interior Ministry for their further posting in ICT.